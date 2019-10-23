Cella Space to set up logistics park near Kochi

Can’t find? Tile it
Cella Space Ltd (formerly Sreesakthi Paper Mills) has received the government’s nod to set up a dry chill cold storage logistic park in Kerala.
The Kochi-based company is investing around ₹60 crore to establish the park in the Edayar Industrial area.
Cella Space promoter S Rajkumar has established logistics park in other states, and his venture in Kerala will be the first of its kind, a release said.
Infrastructure for logistics includes providing good internal road facilities for dry, chilled and cold storage, common fire-fighting systems, common power and power back-up systems and common security systems. Logistics back-up implies storing of goods, assembling spares, repacking, labelling, cold storing and also transporting which generates substantial employment opportunities directly and indirectly.
According to industry experts, the excess space of those units may turn out to be a boon for logistics operators when the ongoing economic slowdown is affecting some business sectors which are forced to cut back on production.
The Kerala government is also encouraging industrialists by allotting 5 per cent of land in industrial estates for logistics operations. The government’s thinking is based on the fact that logistic expenses can be reduced by establishing state-of-the-art warehouses at strategic locations to move goods throughout the state.
With the implementation of the GST, providing infrastructure for logistics has become inevitable for the development of the State.
