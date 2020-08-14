Centre further relaxes timelines for completing renewable energy projects

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has granted another deadline extension for renewable energy project developers.

MNRE said that it has extended the Scheduled Commissioning Date of Renewable Energy (RE) Projects considering disruption due to the lockdowns.

All renewable energy projects under implementation as on the date of lockdown, (March 25, 2020) shall be given a time extension of five months from March 25, 2020 to August 24, 2020. The extension will be there without the requirement of a case-to-case examination, an official statement said.

The Ministry has also repeated that all RE implementing agencies of MNRE will treat the lockdown due to Covid-19 as force majeure.

The decision was taken after RE developers represented to the Ministry that they be granted a general time extension on account of the lockdown and additional time required for normalisation after it is lifted.