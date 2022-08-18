Chennai Airport opens sleeping pod facility

Passengers arriving at the Chennai airport can now have a comfortable short stay with the launch of a sleeping pod facility in the domestic arrival zone, near baggage belt no 1.
According to a press release, the facility ‘Sleepzo’ has four bed-sized capsules that will offer transit passengers awaiting their connecting flights with much-needed short time rest on the go.
It can be availed on an hourly basis and has amenities like reading lights, a charging station, a USB charger, luggage space, ambient light and blower control, and a nice plush bed. Each capsule can accommodate one person and a child under 12 years old.
The facility was inaugurated by Sharad Kumar, Airport Director, Chennai. The press release added that an online pre-booking option will be made available soon.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.