Chennai Airport opens sleeping pod facility

Passengers arriving at the Chennai airport can now have a comfortable short stay with the launch of a sleeping pod facility in the domestic arrival zone, near baggage belt no 1.

According to a press release, the facility ‘Sleepzo’ has four bed-sized capsules that will offer transit passengers awaiting their connecting flights with much-needed short time rest on the go.

It can be availed on an hourly basis and has amenities like reading lights, a charging station, a USB charger, luggage space, ambient light and blower control, and a nice plush bed. Each capsule can accommodate one person and a child under 12 years old.

The facility was inaugurated by Sharad Kumar, Airport Director, Chennai. The press release added that an online pre-booking option will be made available soon.

The facility was inaugurated by Sharad Kumar, Airport Director, Chennai