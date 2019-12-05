Chennai Metro Rail Phase 1 extension: Three metro trains arrive at Koyambedu

Three metro trains for ​phase I extension of ​Chennai Metro Rail project ​have reached the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) depot​ ​at Koyambedu.

A total of ​ten ​trains with the same configuration and specifications will be supplied to the ​Phase – 1 ​project.​

The m​etro ​t​rains are being manufactured and tested for sub-systems functioning in Alstom facility in Sri City, Tada, Andhra Pradesh.

The manufacturing of the train sets commenced in February 2019​, said a press release from CMRL.​

These trains have been approved by CMRL after undergoing various tests and inspections such as car body dimensional checks, water tightness check, static routine traction and brake tests, etc.

CMRL officials also ​inspected the ​car level dimensions, ​bogie testing, ​car water tightness, train level static electrical ​and mechanical testing as well as conducted quality inspections before shipment of the ​metro ​trains from factory.

Further tests such as slow speed and high speed routine tests at the depot and mainline will be performed before deploying it to the passenger service. The remaining seven train sets are under various stages of manufacturing and the same is expected to be delivered by the end of February, 2020​, the release said.

The Phase I extension project is from Washermenpet to Thiruvittiyur/Wimco Nagar in North Chennai covering a distance of 9 km.