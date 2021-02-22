Chennai Port Trust to sign a slew of MoUs

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Development of a multi-modal logistics park (MMLP) and feasibility to run a ferry service between Chennai and Karaikal in Puducherry are some of the projects for which MoUs will be signed with various agencies by the Chennai Port Trust (ChPT) at the Maritime India Summit 2021 to be held online from March 2 to 4.
“We plan to sign 15 MoUs with various agencies at the summit,” ChPT chairman P Raveendran told newspersons while disclosing some of the salient features of the event to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
An MoU will be signed with the Tamil Nadu government (through the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to form a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to develop the MMLP on 125 acres at Mappedu in Tiruvallur district at a cost of around ₹1,500 crore, he told newspersons.
ChPT’s investment will be land. The State government has sanctioned ₹50 crore for the project and the NHAI will provide connectivity and flyover to the Chennai-Bengaluru high-speed corridor, he added.
He also said that the ChPT will sign an MoU with the Puducherry government and the Karaikal port for a feasibility study to operate a ferry service from Chennai to Karaikal. Incidentally, this project was suggested by the Union Road Transport & Highways minister Nitin Gadkari during his recent visit to the city.
S Balaji Arun Kumar, Deputy Chairman, ChPT, said MoUs will also be signed with IIT Madras; the National Institute of Ocean Technology;and Dredging Corporation of India and will be followed by firm legal agreements, he said.
Around one lakh delegates and over 40 partner countries will participate in the event. It will be a platform for international collaboration and bring in partner countries for mutual exchange of knowledge and opportunities. FICCI is the industry partner for the summit, said Raveendran.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...