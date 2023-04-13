Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has teamed up with Rapido, a bike taxi platform, to launch Women Bike Taxi Captain’s Base to provide safe and reliable last-mile connectivity to CMRL passengers, especially women.

This initiative will see the launch of the first-ever women-driven bike taxi service, with women captains available for CMRL passengers. This is part of CMRL’s ongoing efforts to promote sustainable transportation options and enhance customer experience, says a release.

Initially, 50 women Bike Taxi Captain’s Base will be available at Thousand Lights, Teynampet, Egmore, Saidapet, and Government Estate stations, and will be extended to all Metro stations based on demand, the release said.