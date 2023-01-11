Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has received a ‘letter of acceptance’ from Chennai Metro Rail Limited to construct an elevated viaduct of around 10 km — nine elevated metro stations — at a cost of ₹1,134 crore, says a company announcement to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The viaduct will be constructed at Sholinganallur Lake-I, Sri Ponniamman Temple (Sholinganallur Lake-II); Sathyabama University (Semmancheri-I), Semmancheri-II, Gandhi Nagar, Navallur, Siruseri; Siruseri SIPCOT-1 and Siruseri SIPCOT-2, and a stabling viaduct at SIPCOT.

The construction period is 1,065 days, the announcement said.

The project is under Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail envisaged as a 118.9 km network with 128 stations. It consists of three corridors — Corridor-3 from Madhavaram to SIPCOT (45.8 km); Corridor-4 from Lighthouse to Poonamalle Bypass (26.1 km); and Corridor-5 from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (47 km).

The estimated cost of the project is ₹63,246 crore and it is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026, according to information on the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd website.

At the time of filing this story, RVNL share was trading at ₹71.85, up by ₹1.50 or 2.13 per cent.