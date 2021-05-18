Concor extends 50% rebate in empty box movements till March

Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) has extended the 50 per cent rebate in rail freight tariff for movement of empty dry and reefer containers between gateway ports and the firm’s inland container depots, container rail terminals and private sidings till 31 March 2022, the company said in a notice to trade.

India’s export-import trade, weighed down by record high ocean shipping rates for containers, will benefit from the extension in rebate period for inland haulage movements.

“In view of the overwhelming response received from trade, the competent authority has approved the extension of reduced rail freight rates for movement of EXIM (export-import) dry and reefer empty containers from various gateway ports to Concor ICDs/private sidings/CRTs by 50 per cent, for a further period from 1 June to 31 March 2022 with same terms and conditions,” the trade notice said.

The ‘Maharatna’ public sector undertaking is India’s biggest rail hauler of containers.

Concor’s move will force other container train operators to offer similar discounts or risk losing customers, trade sources said.