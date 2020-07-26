Concor starts train service to Bangladesh

State-run Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) has flagged off a container train service to Bangladesh, seeking to tap into the growing trade with the neighbouring country.

The inaugural service ran from Concor’s Majerhat terminal in Kolkata to Bangladesh via Benapole on Saturday, according to the company. This will be a regular service linking nominated terminals of Concor with various stations in Bangladesh such as Benapole, Jessore, Singia, Noapara and BBW. The trains will run through the Petrapole-Benapole border of India and Bangladesh.

This will meet the much-awaited demand from the trade, Concor said.

The first train carried 50 containers loaded with FMCG items and textile fabric. Concor said the train service will result in substantial time savings for exporters and importers and cut the overall cost of logistics.

The containers were fitted with electronic cargo tracking system (ECTS).