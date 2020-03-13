Coronavirus in India: Indian carriers could ground 40 to 50 aircraft

Indian carriers could see between 40 to 50 of their aircraft being grounded due to weakening passenger demand and cancellation of visas by Indian authorities. This is the consensus which seems to be developing at Wings India, the air show here which was inaugurated this morning. At the moment no Indian carrier has given an official figure on number of their aircraft which have been grounded.

Meanwhile, Vistara plans to reduce more flights as a result of the Carona virus and India withdrawing visas to various countries."There are likely to be more cut backs. A meeting is scheduled later today to take a view. It is an evolving situation," an airline spokesperson said on the sidelines of Wings India 2020.Till date Vistara has withdrawn 27 round trips.

A trip from Delhi to Chennai and then back to Delhi is counted as a round trip. Meanwhile Air India announced a further curtailment of its flight.Kapil Kaul, Chief Executive Officer, Centre for Aviation says that he has not seen any Indian airline either cancelling or deffering it's aircraft orders due to decline in passenger traffic demand as on date. But it may happen depending on how long this situation continues, he added.