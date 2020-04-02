Covid-19: Delhi govt to give ₹5,000 each to transport service providers: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that his government would give ₹5,000 each to the transport service providers such as auto, e-rickshaw, Gramin Seva.

“Delhi government to give ₹5,000 to transport service providers like Auto, E-Rickshaw, RTV and Gramin Seva. In these tough times, they too will be taken care of,” said Kejriwal.

He also said that there had been an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital.

“There is a slight increase in the corona cases, there are 219 cases including 51 flyers, 108 markaz, 29 close relatives of flyers and four are unfortunately dead,” he added.

Delhi government has been providing food to the needy in its night shelters and schools, and now more people would be able to have food.

“Yesterday we provided free meals to 6 lakh people. And from today we have made arrangements for at least 10 lakh people who can have food at our relief centres,” he said.