Covid-19 lockdown: Over 15 lakh trucks, 35 lakh drivers stuck on roads without support

The new BMW X5M: Comprehensive upgrade to take on the competition
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
The national lockdown is proving to be a nightmare for nearly 36 lakh truck drivers across the country. “Out of 75 lakh commercial vehicles in the country, over 20 per cent are stuck on the roads across the country and drivers are in need of urgent support,” Janakiram Reddy, Vice-Chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress Toll Committee, told BusinessLine on Friday.
The 21-day national lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been followed by all States, with borders being shut.
This has impacted a large number of vehicles ferrying goods between the States as well across the country.
“There is an urgent need to provide food and other facilities to the truck drivers. Most of them will not carry adequate cash to support themselves and families back home,” Reddy said.
The responsibility should be taken up by the respective State governments that collected tax from the vehicles as well as the Centre, depending on the State or national permit given to vehicles, he said.
The transporters' association has set up helplines across all States as well as a national help line to support and provide guidance to truckers who have been held up.
“We have been receiving calls from panic-stricken drivers. The government, too, should chip in to help them,” he said.
On the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) moratorium on repayment of term loans to help those affected by the coronavirus lockdown, Reddy said it should be extended beyond six months if needed.
“There is also a need to look into insurance, which will have to be paid for the next financial year. Some relief is needed here, too,” he added.
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Most organisations have a Business Continuity Plan for economic slowdowns, natural disasters and other dire ...
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...