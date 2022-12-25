Over 500 passengers were randomly tested yesterday at Delhi’s IGI Airport after India began random testing of international arrivals on Saturday.

After submitting samples for random testing, travelers will be allowed to leave the airport. On an average, approximately 25,000 travelers arrive at the IGI Airport.

Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, which has labs and collection centres at the Delhi airport, said it has resumed testing for inbound passengers. By the end of day one, Genestrings had conducted approximately 110 tests, it said in a statement. It has conducted over 2.5 million Covid-19 tests in the past two years.

“The timely decision by the MoHFW & MoCA to start the random testing at the airport is much-needed prevention measure that will curb the spread of infection in the country. We have increased the manpower of lab technicians at the facility to ensure availability and timely reporting along with being fully prepared for Covid-19 management,” said Gauri Agarwal, Founder, Genestrings Diagnostic Center.

Covid cases

On Sunday, India reported 227 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.18 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.14 per cent.

Some 90.99 crore tests were conducted so far and 1,29,159 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, said data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. There were two deaths, which included one reconciliation from Kerala .