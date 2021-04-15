Covid fallout: Mumbai airport shuts down Terminal 1 again

Owing to the continuous decline in air travel, Covid-19 norms and constant dip in passenger footfall, Mumbai International Airport Limited has now decided to re-consolidate all domestic passenger flights currently operating via Terminal 2. According to sources, this is also being done as a cost cutting measure.

“In light of the latest developments in the ongoing pandemic situation, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has decided to re-consolidate all domestic passenger flights currently operating via Terminal 1,” a Company spokesperson said.

This means that with effect from April 21, 2021, CSMIA will be conducting all international as well as domestic flight operations through its Terminal 2.

According to a Company source, requesting anonymity, this is being done due to the constant dip on passenger arrivals and departures from MIAL. Thus, this measure is being taken to cut costs.

Between January and March 2021, CSMIA witnessed the movement of over 5,21,570 international passengers across 7,759 flights as well as approximately over 45,70,150 domestic passengers over 41,407 flights.

It was only last month that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) had resumed operations from Terminal 1 (T1) for domestic flight operations which was shut from March 2020. Around 5 domestic carriers were allowed to operate 102 flight movements across 27 destinations.

In its press note, back then, MIAL had said, “The resumption of services via T1 will help maintain social distancing measures, uphold passenger safety, and ensure a seamless transit.”