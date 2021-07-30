Demand for warehouse roles increases 20-25% in December 2020-July 2021 period

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
In the logistics sector, demand for warehouse roles (delivery executives, movers, pickers, packers and loaders) increased by 20 per cent to 25 per cent in December 2020-July 2021 period as compared to corresponding period last year, and is expected to further increase, said Ajoy Thomas, Business Head (Retail, E-Commerce, Logistics & Transportation), TeamLease Services, an HR company. This is a positive sign for the blue-collar workforce and the gig workforce, who are majorly deployed in these roles, he told BusinessLine.
On what is driving the demand for such jobs, Thomas said that India has emerged as one of the biggest countries for gig and platform workers as e-commerce platforms created huge job opportunities even in the midst of the pandemic and continue to do so even now. Now, with the second wave lock down easing out, hiring continues to further increase for such segments.
The pandemic and its aftermath have served to transform the logistics sector from a supporting service sector into an essential one. Higher penetration and more acceptance for online shopping across metro cities, tier II locations and towns are expected to continue pushing the growth.
The warehousing market in India was valued at ₹1,05,000 crore in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 15 per cent between 2021 and 2025 to reach a value of ₹2,02,900 crore by 2025. The usage of the warehousing system in India has gained significant prominence over the past few years. In India, the warehousing and cold storage space occupancy increased by 30 per cent, he said.
“We are likely to see an even bigger increase in sales than predicted by these pre-Covid-19 estimates, as ecommerce sales have seen massive growth and transformation since early 2020. The pandemic has had an immediate impact on buyer behaviour that has accelerated the digital transformation for many businesses,” he said.
Aside from a rapid shift to online buying behaviour, Covid-19 has also increased the consumption of mobile and digital media. As people have turned to devices to fill the social gap, the consumer demand for personalised shopping experiences have increased. Consumer expectations for value have translated into many of the ecommerce new trends we are seeing in 2021, he said.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...