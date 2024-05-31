The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to Air India on Friday following significant delays in two international flights and the airline’s failure to provide adequate care to passengers.

The notice comes after a New Delhi to San Francisco flight experienced a delay of over 18 hours on May 30, during which passengers were kept inside the aircraft for hours without proper cooling, leading to some fainting due to the heat. Prior to this, a Mumbai to San Francisco flight also faced significant delays on May 24, causing discomfort to passengers due to insufficient cooling in the cabin.

Also read: Air India gives salary increments to staff

The DGCA’s notice highlighted that these incidents were not isolated but part of a pattern of repeated failures by Air India to adhere to the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR). The regulator cited violations of Para 3.4 and Para 3.8 of CAR Section 3, Series M, Part IV, which pertains to facilities that airlines must provide to passengers in cases of denied boarding, flight cancellations, and delays.

“It has come to the notice of the DGCA that flight AI-179 dated 24.05.2024 and flight AI-183 dated 30.05.2024 were inordinately delayed, and passengers were put to discomfort due to insufficient cooling in the cabin,” the notice stated. The DGCA emphasized that Air India has repeatedly failed to take due care of passengers and comply with CAR provisions, leading to multiple instances of passenger discomfort.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has also taken strict cognizance of the airline’s delays and the resulting inconvenience to passengers. The minister’s intervention underscores the seriousness with which the government is addressing these repeated failures by Air India.

The DGCA has given Air India three days to respond to the show-cause notice and explain why enforcement action should not be taken against the airline. The regulator’s firm stance indicates a heightened focus on passenger rights and the importance of adhering to established guidelines to ensure passenger comfort and safety.