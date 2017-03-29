Dilip Buildcon declared as lowest bidder for AP project

Dilip Buildcon has been chosen as the lowest bidder for Rs 503-crore road project in Andhra Pradesh.

“Dilip Buildcon Ltd has been declared as the lowest-1 (L-1) bidder for the project of four-laning, rehabilitation and upgradation of NH-4 from Nalagampalli to AP and Karnataka border... under NHDP-IV in Andhra Pradesh in EPC mode,” the company said in a BSE filing.

It further said: “The contract amount for this four-lane NHAI project to be executed on an EPC basis is Rs 503.10 crore with 24 months of completion.”

Dilip Buildcon stock was trading 1.99 per cent higher at Rs 346.25 on the BSE.