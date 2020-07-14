Directors at French shipping firm Louis Dreyfus’ Indian unit face contempt of court

How Covid-19 has disrupted shipping operations and seafarers' lives
The Bombay High Court on Monday admitted a contempt petition against Alba Asia Pvt Ltd, its directors Gildas Maire and Antoine Person and Arunabh Tripathi, an employee of Louis Dreyfus, for failure to deposit ₹1,21,80,000 with the court following a February 17 order.
The amount had to be deposited within four weeks from February 17, i.e. by March 16.
Alba Asia is the Indian unit of French shipping firm Louis Dreyfus Armateurs S.A.S.
“Prima facie case is made out to admit the petition. Petition admitted,” Justice K R Shriram, wrote in the order on the contempt petition filed by Starlift Services Pvt Ltd.
The order is against a dispute between Alba Asia Pvt Ltd and Starlift Services Pvt Ltd, a Mumbai-based crane rental company.
Starlift Services had earlier filed an arbitration petition in the Bombay High Court seeking to recover unpaid dues from Alba Asia on renting a mobile harbour crane and to initiate arbitration proceedings.
On February 17, 2020, Justice G S Patel of the Bombay High Court directed Alba Asia to deposit ₹1,21,80,000 with the court within four weeks.
