Domestic air passenger load rises in Nov on demand, festival season

Lambo’s 2nd one-off is a mad open-top that is road legal
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Domestic airlines flew 63.54 lakh passengers in November this year, registering a decline of over 50.93 per cent over the 1.29 crore passengers flown during the same period last year.
The latest data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows that there has been a steady increase in the number of people flying in the domestic skies over the last three months. In October, domestic airlines flew 52.17 lakh passengers while in September they flew 39.43 lakh passengers.
The DGCA said the passenger load factor in November this year showed some recovery due to increased demand once flying resumed after the Covid-19 lockdown was removed and owing to the festival season.
IndiGo continued to be the market leader having carried 34.23 lakh of the 63.54 lakh passengers flown in November followed by SpiceJet (8.40 lakh), Air India (6.56 lakh) and GoAir (5.77 lakh).
AirAsia carried 4.21 lakh while Vistara flew 3.97 lakh passengers.
In terms of passenger load factor, SpiceJet at 77.7 per cent took the first position followed by IndiGo (74 per cent), with both Vistara and GoAir reporting a PLF of 70.8 per cent.
Air India recorded a PLF of 69. 6 per cent followed by AirAsia (66.3 per cent). PLF shows the number of seats an airline manages to fill.
IndiGo recorded the best on-time performance at 97.5 per cent followed by AirAsia at 95.6 per cent, Vistara (94.8 per cent), SpiceJet (91.7 per cent), Air India (89.3 per cent) and GoAir (84 per cent) at the four metro airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Volvo’s new S60 is Swedish svelte, but it is also too familiar. Look past its sibling similarities and you’ll ...
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Spread across five counties of England, this region of undulating hills, lazy rivers and somnolent villages is ...
How tennis champions came, saw and conquered the pandemic
A coastal drive, afforded by chance, also becomes the first break since the lockdown earlier this year
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...