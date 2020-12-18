Domestic air passenger load rises in Nov on demand, festival season

Domestic airlines flew 63.54 lakh passengers in November this year, registering a decline of over 50.93 per cent over the 1.29 crore passengers flown during the same period last year.

The latest data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows that there has been a steady increase in the number of people flying in the domestic skies over the last three months. In October, domestic airlines flew 52.17 lakh passengers while in September they flew 39.43 lakh passengers.

Some recovery

The DGCA said the passenger load factor in November this year showed some recovery due to increased demand once flying resumed after the Covid-19 lockdown was removed and owing to the festival season.

IndiGo continued to be the market leader having carried 34.23 lakh of the 63.54 lakh passengers flown in November followed by SpiceJet (8.40 lakh), Air India (6.56 lakh) and GoAir (5.77 lakh).

AirAsia carried 4.21 lakh while Vistara flew 3.97 lakh passengers.

In terms of passenger load factor, SpiceJet at 77.7 per cent took the first position followed by IndiGo (74 per cent), with both Vistara and GoAir reporting a PLF of 70.8 per cent.

Air India recorded a PLF of 69. 6 per cent followed by AirAsia (66.3 per cent). PLF shows the number of seats an airline manages to fill.

IndiGo recorded the best on-time performance at 97.5 per cent followed by AirAsia at 95.6 per cent, Vistara (94.8 per cent), SpiceJet (91.7 per cent), Air India (89.3 per cent) and GoAir (84 per cent) at the four metro airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.