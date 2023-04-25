Logistics solutions major DP World has started a new double-stack freight train facility between its inland terminal at Ahmedabad and the Mundra port in Kutch.

The maiden train was flagged-off from Mundra earlier this month with a full payload. The company looks at improved efficiency and connectivity with the double-stack freight train.

It is believed to significantly lower the overall logistics cost for cargo movement on the route even with fewer rakes, owing to the lower haulage rates and lesser or zero port ground rent (PGR) resulting from the faster evacuation of containers from the port, a statement from the company said.

Commenting on the launch of the new service, Adhendru Jain, CEO Rail and Inland Terminal, DP World Subcontinent said, “The new double stacked rail freight service will boost cargo carrying capacity substantially and will open new markets for MSMEs in and around Gujarat by leveraging DP World’s world-class integrated multimodal logistics infrastructure.”

Situated about 40 km from Ahmedabad, DP World’s Ahmedabad Inland Terminal is connected to the state highway and the rail network and has a container handling capacity of more than one lakh TEUs per annum.

The Terminal also offers services and features such as customs-notified warehouse, inventory management services, and specialised equipment to handle steel cargo.