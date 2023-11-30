DreamFolks Services Ltd’s shares rose 0.88 per cent after the company joined forces with Grey Wall, a Russian airport and lounge service aggregator. The collaboration aims to enhance the travel experience for passengers crossing borders.

DreamFolks’ clients and end consumers can now access Grey Wall’s network of around 100 lounges in Russian airports and railway stations through DreamFolks’ proprietary tech platform.

The alliance covers locations in Russia, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Minsk, Kaliningrad, Yekaterinburg, Vladivostok, and Novosibirsk.

Vladimir Sorogovets, Founder and CEO of Grey Wall, said, “We are excited to partner with DreamFolks. By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to set new industry benchmarks for customer-centric travel experiences. This association will benefit travellers in both India and Russia, and we are looking forward to a continuous and fruitful cooperation.”

The shares rose 0.88 per cent to ₹556.65 at 11.15 am on the BSE.