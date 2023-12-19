DreamFolks has unveiled its exclusive membership program, The DreamFolks Club, marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to making premium travel experiences accessible to a broader audience.

Liberatha Kallat, the CMD of DreamFolks, expressed pride in the launch, emphasising the goal of providing world-class services through tailored membership packages. These offerings cater to a spectrum of travel and lifestyle needs, ranging from enhanced comfort and convenience to a truly luxurious experience.

The DreamFolks Club introduces four distinct card variants, starting with the Aspire package, which provides complimentary airport lounge access in India—an ideal choice for frequent travelers seeking comfort. The Premium package extends serviloces globally, including discounted lounge purchases and exclusive deals on various travel and lifestyle services. The Select package adds complimentary beauty & grooming, floral gifting, and healthcare services, while the Elite package delivers the pinnacle of luxury with global airport lounge access, golf courses, and premium lifestyle services.

In addition to individual memberships, DreamFolks introduced a Corporate Membership program aimed at businesses seeking to enhance relationships with key stakeholders. Sandeep Sonawane, Chief Business Officer, highlighted the program’s potential to elevate brands by providing curated travel and lifestyle experiences. Corporate Memberships offer a versatile tool for companies to incentivise, reward, and attract employees, customers, and channel partners.

The DreamFolks Club said that it is poised to revolutionise the travel landscape by democratising access to premium services and experiences. The diverse range of packages and enterprise-friendly solutions signifies a groundbreaking shift, ensuring that comfort, convenience, and luxury are no longer exclusive privileges but accessible to a wider audience.