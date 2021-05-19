Dredging Corp wins ₹122.50-cr contract from Cochin Port Trust

Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCI) has won an annual maintenance dredging contract valued at ₹122.50 crore from Cochin Port Trust.

The work, awarded through a tender, includes maintaining the channel and basin at Cochin Port, the company said in a statement. DCI has commenced dredging at the port by deploying Dredge XV and Dredge VIII.

This is the second dredging contract that the firm has won this month. On May 13, DCI said it won a ₹98-crore maintenance dredging contract at Paradip Port Trust, which runs through March 2022.

Visakhapatnam Port Trust, Paradip Port Trust, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and Deendayal Port Trust own 73.47 per cent stake in DCI.