Ducati resumes production at Borgo Panigale factory

Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati said it is resuming production at its Borgo Panigale factory (Bologna, Italy) from today.

In compliance with the regulatory protocol for measures to combat and contain the spread of the Covid-19 in the workplace, Ducati had temporarily suspended production at the plant from March 13 to reorganise production schedules.

Then came the decree that suspended all non-essential activities and therefore, despite the organization being ready, production did not restart, it said in a statement.

The gradual improvement in health conditions has allowed the government today to enable companies deemed strategic for the national economy, whose activity is mainly aimed at exports, and for which a prolongation of the suspension would risk losing our country additional market shares, to resume production.

This is a first phase of return, which at the moment will only involve a part of the workers destined for the production lines. Workshop staff will begin first, then engine assembly workers and, from April 28, motorcycle assembly workers.

As for employees, only those who are not in a position to work from home will be allowed to access the factory, it said.