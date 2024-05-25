Nishant Pitti, Founder & CEO of EaseMyTrip.com, who had bid in his individual capacity via Busy Bee Airways, for Go First has withdrawn his bid.

Also read:EaseMyTrip to join ONDC Network

“After careful consideration, I have decided to withdraw from the GoAir bid in my personal capacity. This decision allows me to better focus on other strategic priorities and initiatives that align with our long-term vision and growth objectives. Our commitment to delivering exceptional value and service remains unwavering as we continue to navigate new opportunities and challenges,” he told businessline.

Pitti was part of a consortium, led by SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh, which submitted the highest bid of ₹1,600 crore.

When asked if Singh had also withdrawn from the bid, Pitti said he couldn’t comment on that but mentioned, “I have withdrawn from the consortium as there is nothing left.”

This is a developing story, response from SpiceJet’s Ajay Singh is still awaited.