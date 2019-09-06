Economic slowdown adds to truckers’ woes

Vivo S1: Style statement with good specs
The new series starter tries to blend looks with performance while keeping it affordable
The economic slowdown has hit truckers so hard that many are unable to utilise their vehicles due to the absence of cargo. They fear that if this situation persists, it will become difficult for them to pay their EMIs and chances of their vehicles getting seized by finance companies is increasing by the day. With excess capacity in the market and poor freight rates, some truckers are carrying goods at a loss to keep their vehicles running.
As many as 60 per cent of the one crore trucks in the country are idle due to non-availability of cargo. It is not surprising that commercial vehicle manufacturers such as Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors have reported a sharp drop in sales by 70 per cent and 58 per cent, respectively, in August as truckers have put off their purchases in the last two quarters.
Truck rentals have been under deep stress since November 2018, and have dropped by 15 per cent to 17 per cent, said a report by Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training.
The truck industry works on demand and supply. At present, there is excess capacity in the market, and a decline in cargo to be transported. This means vehicle owners do not have any say in the freight rates. Whatever a client offers has to be accepted by owners to keep their vehicles running, said SP Mohan, a truck operator in Namakkal.
Echoing a similar view, MR Kumaraswamy, President, State Lorry Owners Federation of Namakkal, said that truckers are worried that things are getting out of control, and a ‘panic’ situation is setting in. Trucks are idle for longer periods. In a normal situation, a vehicle is idle for 50 per cent of the time as it takes time to find cargo at the destination. However, today, a vehicle is idle for over 70 per cent and some don’t find any cargo, he said.
Kumaraswamy also blamed the government’s decision to increase the axle limit from July 2018. If a truck is carrying 20-25 per cent more than its stipulated norms, other trucks are deprived of the opportunity to carry cargo.
Echoing a similar view, Bal Malkit Singh, a Mumbai-based transporter and Chairman-Core Committee, All India Motor Transport Congress, said that with the spurt in infrastructure spends by the government, there was a shift to vehicles of high tonnage and e-commerce provided the impetus for LCVs. However, the slowdown in demand resulted in over-capacity.
“The present scenario is devastating. The government is oblivious to the plight of the crores of people dependent on the truck industry. The truckers are unable to pay their EMIs and are scrambling for loads at whatever freight rates, even at a loss. The government is more concerned with the growth of auto manufacturers but there is no point in offering incentives to buy trucks when there is no demand,” he added.
Truckers are hoping that the ensuing festival season followed by good agricultural produce due to good monsoon will boost movement of goods, and help the industry survive.
The new series starter tries to blend looks with performance while keeping it affordable
The original big phone now has an icing of new features making it even more powerful and productive
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
The Android 10 has some sweet features. Here’s a look.
Make sure the benefits outweigh the cost
A few takeaways for small investors on when to invest in a company’s stock
Wealth-related emotional responses can drive you to choose sentimental investments
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of V2 Retail at current levels, taking a contrarian ...
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...