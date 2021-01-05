Eye on freight customers, Goyal launches Railways business development portal

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal launched the freight business development portal, a portal designed to replace physical processes with online ones to minimise the need of human-to-human interaction. Several customers, while welcoming the move, said that it will help them use rail mode seamlessly.
The Indian Railways is benchmarking this portal with other railways globally to make it the best, the Minster said.
The Minister asked customers of the Railways to provide feedback on the same to make it more interactive.
This year, the Railways has set a target to load more freight and earn more freight revenue than last year. Also, despite a drop in coal movement, the Railways has been increasing the load of other commodities, closing the gap in the process.
Earlier, Tata Steel CEO TV Narendran asked if some large customers could be allowed to integrate the Railways’ freight operations information system (FOIS) with their own ERP. Such a move will provide Tata Steel’s customers greater visibility, said Narendran.
For customers new to rail, the business development portal guides them to search the most suitable terminal with detail of various terminal facilities and logistics services available, assisting them to choose the right wagon, presenting the expected charges and estimated time for their planned freight transportation. A new customer can register on this portal and place demand for wagons.
The personalised dashboard of freight business portal provides customers a view with their business in railways, outstanding indents, on-run consignments, status of various interactions and facility to apply for various services and raising concerns, among others.
Customers also get to know about discount schemes, diversion, rebooking, demurrage and wharfage waivers, stacking permissions. They can also get to know about rake allotments and pendency or maturity of indents at various freight terminals.
The website also has specific pages for commodities such as coal, minerals, foodgrain, flour and pulses, cement and clinker, chemical manure, iron and steel, petroleum products, container services and automobile, according to the official release.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Free medical services offered spice up the scheme
₹1416 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1402138514281440 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff ...
The stock of NMDC gained 5 per cent on Monday, accompanied by above average volume, breaking above a key ...
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
In the absence of real-world connection, my social life belongs increasingly to my phone
Marina Wheeler’s ‘The Lost Homestead’ is a valuable addition to volumes on the Partition but is also coloured ...
The pandemic has brought the curtain down on many businesses. The uncertainty over the future of a ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...