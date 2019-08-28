Logistics

Fares made more dynamic for trains with AC, seating

Updated on August 28, 2019

Trains that provide sitting service with AC — like Shatabdi, Tejas, Gatimaan, double-decker and other inter-city trains — can provide up to 25 per cent cheaper tickets, if half of their seats are empty, according to a Railway Ministry proposal. Broadly, the proposal allows zonal officers to provide up to 25 per cent discounts for trains with below 50 per cent monthly capacity utilisation in the last one year. The discounts can be time specific and can also be for longer stretches of two destinations or partial stretches of stations in between an entire train journey.

transport and logistics
Indian Railways
