FICCI Kerala oppose DP World’s move to hike charges for DPD, En-bloc movement of containers

FIICI Kerala State Council has urged the terminal operator DP World not to proceed with the proposed increase in charges for Direct Port Delivery and En-bloc movement of containers unilaterally and keep the proposal in abeyance.

Alex K.Ninan, Chair – Ficci Kerala State Level Taskforce on Exports, also urged the terminal operator to convene a consultative meeting involving trade and statutory authorities to arrive at an amicable solution in the bests interest of the Exim trade through Cochin Port Trust.

He pointed out that importers are incurring a cost, including terminal handling charges for loading to the truck at ₹950 for 20 feet + GST and ₹1.425.94 for 40 ft for all imports including CFS movement or DPD, which is billed as IGTPL tariff approved by TAMP.

“When we compare Chennai Port rates for lift-on, it is just ₹354.73 for 20 feet, and ₹532.10 for 40 ft and at Cochin, IGTPL charges almost three times higher. The present proposal will add up further additional cost on top of the existing higher rates and put the users of India Gateway Terminal at a big disadvantage”, Alex Ninan said.

From the website of TAMP or the terminal operator, it is not evident that the necessary permission has been obtained from the authorities concerned or proper consultation was done with the trade before going ahead with the specific charges. The user consultation by TAMP is mandatory before the introduction of new charges, he said.