Fly Baghdad launches biweekly direct flight to Hyderabad

Fly Baghdad has launched a biweekly direct flight from Hyderabad to Iraqi Capital Baghdad. The maiden flight was inaugurated on Sunday at the GMR Hyderabad International Airport. The flight will operate between Hyderabad and Baghdad twice a week — Sundays and Tuesdays.

The Fly Baghdad Flight IF 461 will arrive at the Hyderabad airport at 09.55 hours on Tuesday. The return flight IF 462 will depart from Hyderabad at 10.55 on the same day. On Sunday, the flight IF 461 will arrive at the Hyderabad airport at 11.55 hours and flight IF 462 departs at 12.55 hours.

“With world-class medical facilities available at an affordable price, Hyderabad will be the next growth driver in medical tourism in the country,” a GHIAL release said. “Thousands of Indians travel to the cities of Baghdad and Karbala every year. Karbala is one of the popular pilgrimage destinations and is situated near Baghdad.”