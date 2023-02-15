Garuda Aerospace unveiled its latest drone, SURAJ, a solar-powered unmanned reconnaissance J-Glider, at Aero India 2023.

SURAJ is an ISR high-altitude drone designed specifically for surveillance operations, providing real-time information to the high command and protecting jawans on the ground, according to a press release shared by the company.

The drone carries a versatile payload of high-resolution zoom cameras with thermal imagery and foliage-penetrating lidar sensors with a maximum capacity of 10 kg.

“The drone’s J-shaped wings are equipped with solar-powered cells that serve as its primary fuel source, while an auxiliary battery provides additional propulsion or decreased speed as required,” it added.

It can fly at an altitude of 3,000 feet for 12 hours and is set to support various Indian and global giants, including the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, DRDO, MOD, and MHA, according to the company.

“Garuda Aerospace is one of the upcoming digital technology companies in the drone sector that is developing many technological solutions for various sectors like defence, agriculture, and industrial automation. We are trying to work closely with the company,” said Satheesh Reddy, former DRDO Chairman and current Principal Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister.

(L-R) Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace and Satheesh Reddy, Former DRDO Chairman and current Principal Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister.

The company recently raised series A funding of $22 million. This will help in the development of a 1:1 prototype of SURAJ, which will be ready to fly by August 2023, said the company.

“The drone will help in providing military and security support with solutions like real-time monitoring. Garuda Aerospace is also being guided by NAL, DRDO and several other scientists in the development of our latest drone. We are committed to providing innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of our military and security forces,” said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace.