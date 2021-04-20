Gateway Rail flags off exclusive automotive express service for Maersk

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
Intermodal operator Gateway Rail Freight Ltd has strengthened its partnership with Maersk Line, the world’s biggest container carrier, by starting a ‘Maersk Automotive Express’ service linking the inland container depot (ICD) at Gurugram with Pipavav port in Gujarat.
The ICD at Gurugram, the flagship dry port of GatewayRail, is connected to the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor.
This will be an exclusive service run for Maersk to cater to the automotive sector in Delhi, by providing assured connection to the westbound MECL service of Maersk Line from Pipavav port which is majority owned by A P M Terminals Management B V, the port operating unit of A P Moller-Maersk Group A/S.
In the return direction, GatewayRail will provide ‘Ship to Rail Service’ for Maersk’s import containers to Gateway Rail's ICDs at Gurugram, Faridabad and Ludhiana, the two companies said in separate statements.
Currently, GatewayRail is running four-weekly dedicated Maersk import services for its ICDs at Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ludhiana out of which three are from Pipavav port and one is from Mundra port.
GatewayRail also operates a weekly dedicated Maersk export service from its ICD at Faridabad to Pipavav port.
“GatewayRail has always been the pioneer in innovative intermodal services such as the ‘Ship to Rail Service’ and the ‘Automotive Express’ and is proud to be the intermodal operator of choice for Maersk India,” said Sachin Bhanushali, Director & CEO, Gateway Rail Freight Ltd, a unit of Mumbai-listed Gateway Distriparks Ltd.
