GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd on Tuesday said its board will consider raising funds of up to ₹5,000 crore during the meeting on August 14.

At the meeting, the board will also consider the company's unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June, according to a regulatory filing.

The board will consider "raising of funds up to ₹5,000 crore in one or more tranche(s), through issue of securities including a Qualified Institutions Placement and/or Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds and/or any other securities as an enabling resolution as per the requirements of applicable laws which shall be subject to the approval of shareholders and other regulatory and/or statutory approvals, as applicable," it said.

Among others, GMR Group operates airports in Delhi, Hyderabad and Goa.

Shares of the company rose more than 1 per cent to close at ₹52.11 apiece on the BSE.