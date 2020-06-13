GMR Airports to develop, operate Bhoghapuram airport for 40 years

Lend ‘Mi’ your ears
Two new earphones from Xiaomi -- Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Redmi Earbuds S -- offer quality listening ...
GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports Ltd, has signed the Concession Agreement with Andhra Pradesh Government for the development and operations of Greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram.
In April 2020, GAL had received the Letter of Award for implementation of project on a PPP basis.
The project involves design, build, finance, construction, development, operation and maintenance of Greenfield International Airport at Bhogapuram for the period of 40 years, extendable by additional 20 years through international competitive bidding process, with GMR airports limited having RoFR (Right of First Refusal) of 10%.
In Calendar Year 2019, the existing civil enclave at Vishakapatnam Naval Airfield has handled 2.78 million passengers and 4400 Tons cargo. Over the past 5 years the passenger traffic at the Vizag airport has grown at 21% CAGR while the Airport ranks 5th amongst the custom airports in India in terms of Cargo traffic.
The proposed greenfield airport site lies on the border of Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts, and is approximately 45 kms from Visakhapatnam through NH-5 and 25 kms from Vizianagaram via NH-43. The site is strategically located on the east coast and is stands to get benefit from the vast catchment area surrounding the region.
Moreover, the beach corridor development is underway in proximity to the proposed International Airport in Bhogapuram which will provide impetus to retail and hospitality developments in the region.
GBS Raju, Business Chairman, GMR Airports in a statement said, “We are very happy to be partnering with Government of Andhra Pradesh to develop, operate and manage the prestigious Bhogapuram International Airport. In line with our past record of creating world class infrastructure, including the iconic Terminal 3 at Delhi International Airport and in line with the GMR Group’s long term commitment towards Airports’ development, we aim to build a truly world class airport at Bhogapuram which would be a matter of pride for the State of Andhra Pradesh and provide a further fillip to the economic potential of this region.”
SGK Kishore, Executive Director, South & Chief Innovation Officer, GMR Airports Limited said “Bhogapuram Airport is a strategically located high potential airport. It will be a welcome addition to our growing portfolio of Indian and global airports and strengthens the airport platform of GMR Airports. We eagerly look forward to completing the formalities and commence the construction.”
The GMR Group’s Airport portfolio has around 172 mn passenger capacity in operation and under development, comprising of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Mactan Cebu International Airport in partnership with Megawide in Philippines.
It has greenfield projects under development include Airport at Mopa in Goa and Airport at Heraklion, Crete, Greece in partnership with GEK Terna. The Group recently received Letter of Award for development and operation of greenfield airport at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh. The GMR-Megawide consortium has won the Clark International Airport’s EPC project, the second project in Philippines. The Group recently signed concession agreement to commission, operationalize and maintain the Civilian Enclave at the Bidar Airport in North Karnataka.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Two new earphones from Xiaomi -- Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Redmi Earbuds S -- offer quality listening ...
Handling the organisation’s ‘resources’ in a ‘humane’ manner is the way forward for HR
Himachal Pradesh postmen delivered pension at doorstep during the lockdown
How this Alliance saves mothers and newborns by timely use of technology
Even as Mahindra & Mahindra (including MVML) posted a loss of ₹3,255 crore for the quarter ended March ...
A study by Princeton University researchers discovered 15 different types of devious tricks used by e-commerce ...
This statement will act as the Annual Information Statement of the assessee
Tracking expenses, framing goals, and a measured approach towards investments will go a long way
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
A new book by journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha charts the historical and political journeys of Sufism in ...
Film-maker Shoojit Sircar on his first OTT release, lockdown cooking and eating mangoes in an orchard during a ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...