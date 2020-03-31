GMR Hyderabad airport handles Covid-19 evacuation flights

While the world battles the pandemic and India is under a lockdown, GMR Hyderabad International Airport is handling Covid-19 relief and evacuation flights.

The airport on Tuesday handled a special relief flight operated by Air India to evacuate German nationals stranded in the country.

The special flight AI 3005, a Dreamliner (Boeing B787-8) aircraft, landed at Hyderabad airport today at 7.32 am from Chennai. In coordination with the German Consulate and the Telangana government, a group of 38 passengers arrived at the airport at around 6 am.

A select group of personnel from GHIAL Terminal Operations, Airside Operations and other critical operators were made available to ensure the safe departure of the stranded passengers.

Special screening and safety measures were in place, including thermal screening prior to terminal entry and mandatory social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points.

The passengers from Hyderabad joined those who had boarded the aircraft in Chennai. The flight departed from Hyderabad to Mumbai at 9.22 am. From there, all the German nationals were to be flown to Frankfurt.

On March 28, the airport handled another special rescue flight of IndiGo to evacuate its crew stuck in Hyderabad. IndiGo flight 6E 9999 landed at the Hyderabad airport on March 28 with its eight-member crew, who disembarked here and departed to Chennai with five stranded IndiGo crew members.

Apart from the evacuation flights, the airport’s cargo terminal is fully operational, said a statement.