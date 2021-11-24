Go First to deploy 25 per cent of its fleet on international routes in FY23

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Go First, formerly known as GoAir, plans to deploy at least 25 per cent of its fleet on international routes in FY23. The company is likely to add Phuket, Kathmandu, Colombo, Nepal flights by December, said top sources.
The IPO-bound airline has seen pre-Covid level recovery on its domestic routes. The daily flights increased from 165 in September to 228 in October and currently, the number is 300 plus daily flights.
“Go First is operating around 97 per cent of its pre-Covid flights and will reach 100 per cent in this month itself, even though international scheduled flights have not commenced as compared to the pre-Covid period,” a source said.
Speaking about the international flight deployment, the person said that “We have deployed 10 per cent of our entire fleet on international routes, we are looking at deploying another 10-12 per cent and take it up to 25 per cent in the next fiscal.”
The loads for the company too have improved from 65 per cent on November 20 to 74-75 percent on October 21; they are 77-78 percent on November 21, even touching 82-85 percent on certain days, the person added.
In the past one month, several top markets including Singapore, the US, Thailand, the UK and Sri Lanka among others have opened their borders for Indian travellers. Looking at the traction, Go First will start flights to Phuket, Kathmandu, Colombo, Nepal by December. “We are also tracking Malaysia, Singapore and the Middle East,” the person said.
Go First will also expand its fleet size. In June 2011, Go First placed an order for 72 Airbus A320neo aircrafts worth ₹32,400 crore. Out of which, it has already inducted 52 aircrafts. “The balance 20 will come in 2022 and 2023,” said the person.
In 2017, it had placed an order for another 72 aircrafts. “The second set will be inducted between 2023 to 2027 financial years,” the person said. It is also evaluating converting a few aircraft into freighters.
The Wadia-owned airline is likely to hit the stock markets by December 8, said sources. As a preemptive measure, the airline has managed to cut its overall costs by at least 10-12 per cent. Go First reported a 53.6 per cent annual rise in its total revenue for the September quarter, at ₹752.86 crore and posted a net loss of ₹923 crore in April-September of the current financial year.
