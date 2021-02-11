GoAir launches Hyderabad- Malé service

GMR Hyderabad International Airport has launched GoAir’s maiden direct flight service from Hyderabad to Malé, Maldives.

The GoAir aircraft took off from Hyderabad to Malé around 11.40 am amidst much fanfare and a festive atmosphere at the airport. GoAir also started the touch-less e-boarding facility for international passengers with this service.

Senior officials from GMR Hyderabad International Airport along with GoAir officials, other airport stakeholders were at the terminal to see off the passengers and crew.

GoAir’s Flight G8 1533 will depart from Hyderabad Airport at 11.30 AM and arrive at the Maldive’s Velana International Airport at 1.30 PM.

The return flight G8 4033 will depart from Malé at 2.30 PM and arrive in Hyderabad at 5.30 PM. Flights will operate between Hyderabad and Malé four times a week- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Hyderabad serves as a gateway to South & Central India, and a preferred and largest transit hub.