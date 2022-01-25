hamburger

GoFirst’s Twitter handle hacked

BL New Delhi Bureau | Updated on: Jan 25, 2022
The airline’s team is working with Twitter to address the issue.

January 24 The Twitter handle of Go First airline was hacked on Monday evening, the company said in a statement.

Lines such as “Amazing” and “Great Job” were tweeted from the airlines’ official handle.

The airline’s spokesperson said: “All the concerned teams are investigating the matter to restore and gain control (of the account) at the earliest.”

The airline’s team is working closely with Twitter to address the issue, it was added in the statement. 

 GoFirst was previously known as GoAir.

Published on January 25, 2022

