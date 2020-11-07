Government makes FASTag mandatory along with motor insurance from April

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Ministry of Road Trasport & Highways (MoRTH) on Saturday said that a valid FASTag is mandatory while getting a new third party insurance through an amendment in Form 51 (Certificate of Insurance), wherein the details of FASTag ID shall be captured and this will be applicable from April 1.
The FASTag had been made mandatory for all registration of new four wheeled vehicles since December 2017 as per Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989, and is being supplied by the vehicle manufacturer or their dealers.
It had further been mandated that the renewal of fitness certificate will be done only after the fitment of FASTag for the transport vehicles. Further, for National Permit vehicles the fitment of FASTag has been mandated since October last year.
"It may be stated that this notification would be a major step for ensuring that the payment of fees be 100 per cent at Toll Plazas through the electronic means only and that the vehicles can pass seamlessly through the Fee Plazas. There would be no waiting time at the Plazas and would save fuel," MoRTH said in a statement.
It has also issued a notification making FASTag mandatory to be available by January 1, in old vehicles also -- the M and N category of motor vehicles (four wheelers) -- sold before December 1, 2017 through amendments in CMVR, 1989.
The steps for ensuring the availablity of FASTag at multiple channels are being made through physical locations and also through online mechanism so that the citizens are able to have them affixed at their vehicles within the next two months at their convenience, it added.
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
Your decision to participate can be based on factors such as the buyback price, firm’s prospects
IRDAI’s standard term life product will be available across insurers soon. Is it worth it?
₹1269 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1255124012851300 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Somany Ceramics has gained 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, bouncing ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...