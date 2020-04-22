Logistics

Govt allows crew change of Indian seafarers at Indian ports

P Manoj Mumbai | Updated on April 22, 2020 Published on April 22, 2020

The government has unveiled measures for crew change-over of Indian seafarers at Indian ports and their movement within the country 28 days after a country-wide lockdown was imposed, which has left many Indian seafarers stranded on ships at the anchorage of Indian Ports.

The lockdown restrictions also prevented seafarers to join ships for duty.

Home Secretary A K Bhalla said in an order issued on Tuesday that the sign-on and sign-off of Indian seafarers at Indian ports would have to conform to a standard operating procedures (SOP) framed by the government.

The order, though, was silent on repatriating thousands of Indian seafarers stranded on ships in various overseas locations.

