Govt gets multiple EoIs for Shipping Corporation disinvestment

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The government has received at least five expression of interest including from the Great Eastern Shipping Co Ltd and US-based Safesea Group for the privatisation of state-run carrier Shipping Corporation of India Ltd.
Vedanta Ltd and Fairfax India Holdings Corporation are also understood to have filed their EoI’s for the acquisition.
The last date for filing expression of interest by potential bidders ended on Monday.
In December, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) called expression of interest to privatise Shipping Corporation by selling the government’s 63.75 percent stake to a strategic buyer.
SCI runs a fleet of 59 vessels consisting of 2 container vessels, 13 crude oil carriers, 15 dry bulk carriers, 1 LPG / ammonia carrier, 2 multi-purpose supply vessels, 8 off-shore supply vessels, 13 product tankers and 5 very large crude carriers (VLCCs).
The company has 3,281 employees comprising 2,627 working on board ships and 654 shore-based staff.
The deal does not include the non-core assets (real estate) of the company located at Mumbai and Kolkata.
Government officials briefed on the strategic disinvestment process said that SCI has delayed picking a consultant to help with the separation of the non-core assets.
On November 6, the SCI management sought bids to hire a consultant for undertaking de-merger/disposal of its non-core assets (real estate) ahead of sale and to carry out corporate restructuring for better operational performance of the navratna company.
But, this process was scrapped and a fresh tender was issued on February 23 to hire a consultant for advising, undertaking and implementing undertaking the end-to-end process of de-merger/hive off/transfer of SCI’s non-core assets and assets held for sale such as the joint ventures - Irano Hind Shipping Company and the SAIL SCIL Shipping Pvt Ltd.
There are concerns within the government that the delay in finalising a consultant for the task could affect the timeline of the transaction, a government official said.
“The process of segregating the non-core assets from the company is running in parallel to the divestment process and is expected to close before the transaction. The cost of this transfer shall be borne by the company (SCI). It is further clarified that in case the divestiture falls beyond the divestment process the long stop date (final date of completion of the de-merger) shall be mentioned in the share purchase agreement,” DIPAM said in response to a query from a potential bidder.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
The Tatmadaw sees itself as an embodiment of the nationalist soul of Myanmar. But their brand of nationalism ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...