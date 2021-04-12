H Energy to start operation of LNG regasification terminal in May

Beware the quantum computers
India’s first Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) ‘Höegh Giant’ docked at H-Energy’s Jaigarh LNG regasification terminal in Maharashtra on Monday, aiming to start operations in the first week of May-- when the first LNG cargo arrives.
The country’s first FSRU-based LNG regasification terminal will boost India’s RLNG terminal capacity to 51 million tonnes (mt) from 45 mt, as government looks to raise the share of gas in the fuel basket to 15 per cent from six per cent.
Darshan Hiranandani, CEO, H-Energy, said that the new entrant to the LNG business will buy gas from the spot market to “mirror the requirements of customers in India who typically buy gas for 1-2 years or even on quarterly or monthly basis.”
H-Energy, through its wholly owned subsidiary Western Concessions Pvt Ltd (H-Energy), has hired the FSRU from Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd for 10-years.
The 2017 built ‘Höegh Giant’ has a storage capacity of 1,70,000 cubic metres and has a peak regasification capacity of about 6 mt a year.
The FSRU will deliver regasified LNG to the 56 km Jaigarh-Dabhol pipeline connecting to the National Gas Grid and will also deliver LNG onshore for LNG truck loading facilities. The FSRU is also capable of reloading LNG onto other LNG vessels for providing bunkering services.
H Energy has invested about ₹3,000 crore to develop the RLNG terminal, Darshan said.
