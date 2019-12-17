Harjeet Kaur Joshi becomes first woman to helm Shipping Corporation

Harjeet Kaur Joshi has been appointed as the full-time Chairperson and Managing Director of privatisation-bound Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), becoming the first woman to helm the country’s biggest ocean carrier by fleet size.

Harjeet Kaur’s appointment was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Harjeet Kaur’s appointment is valid till her superannuation on May 31, 2022 or until further orders, the ACC said in a communication to the Shipping Ministry which controls SCI.

Harjeet Kaur is currently the Director finance at SCI and since September 12 has been holding the additional charge of the Chairperson and Managing Director of the navratna PSU.

The government has decided to sell its 63.75 per cent in SCI, to a private strategic buyer and the stake sale is in process.