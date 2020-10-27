Hyderabad Airport offers e-boarding for international passengers

GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport, which has been offering a paperless E-boarding facility to all its domestic passengers across all flights, has now started rolling out this indigenously developed digital solution to international flights.

In doing so, it has become the first airport in the country to do so with Indigo becoming the first airline to avail of this service.

In line with the Government’s Digital India campaign, GHIAL’s international e-boarding service ramps up safe travel options for international passengers choosing to fly out of Hyderabad. The service is currently available for select international flights of IndiGo Airlines. Hyderabad International Airport rolled out its e-boarding services for international flights after the government’s nod based on a rigorous and successful pilot.

IndiGo Airlines commenced this facility when their Sharjah-bound passengers e-boarded themselves from Hyderabad on the 6E 1405 flight earlier this month. Other scheduled international carriers operating out of Hyderabad are in the process of integration with the airport’s e-boarding system, which will be rolled out soon.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL, in a statement said, “Leveraging tech-enabled solutions to continuously elevate passenger experience is our key focus area. After about five years of successfully operating e-boarding for domestic flights, we have launched the E-boarding solution for international operations. In the present scenario of the pandemic, automating the passenger journey provides a more pleasant airport experience. After the successful pilot of the project and all regulatory approvals, we have used our internal capabilities to take up e-boarding solution for international operations.”

The E-boarding solution is fully backwards-compatible, and passengers would be free to choose between using conventional paper boarding passes or electronic boarding passes on their mobile phones to use the system.

Hyderabad Airport went live for its domestic e-boarding facility in December 2015.