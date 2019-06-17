In a move away from Pratt & Whitney, IndiGo places $20-bn order for CFM engines

Rural report card: Literacy rate
Delhi-based low-cost airline IndiGo has ordered CFM International LEAP 1-A engines to power 280 Airbus A-320 Neo and Airbus A-321 Neo aircraft in its fleet. The $20-billion order at list price means IndiGo is moving away from Pratt & Whitney, whose engines have been facing problems for a while now.
IndiGo had initially ordered Pratt & Whitney engines to power it Neo aircraft in 2012, seeing a market opportunity as Kingfisher Airlines began to run into financial trouble. Kingfisher suspended operations on October 3, 2012.
In March 2018, IndiGo grounded 11 Airbus A-320 Neo while GoAir grounded three such aircraft powered by certain Pratt & Whitney engines following instances of engine failures during flight.
There were also instances of aircraft powered by the company’s engines failing mid-air, and some having to make an emergency landing.
Earlier in the year, the European Aviation Safety Agency had called for the global grounding of Airbus 320 Neo aircraft due to a few occurrences of aborted take-offs and in-flight shutdowns on aircraft fitted with the PW 1100 engines from Serial Number 450 and beyond.
IndiGo’s latest order includes spare engines and an overhaul support agreement. To support its new LEAP-1A fleet, IndiGo has also signed a long-term service agreement with CFM. Delivery of the first LEAP-1A-powered A320 Neo is scheduled for 2020. The airline has been a CFM customer since 2016 and currently operates a fleet of 17 A320 Conventional Engine Option aircraft powered by CFM engines.
“We are pleased to partner with CFM for our next batch of Airbus A320 Neo and A321 Neo aircraft,” said Riyaz Peermohamed, Chief Aircraft Acquisition and Financing Officer of IndiGo.
The LEAP engine has logged nearly 5 million engine flight hours in less than three years of commercial service.
An NGO demonstrates what happens when determination takes root
A unique campaign is on in Odisha to protect the marine ecosystem and Olive Ridley turtles
Honorary warden Kurhade keeps an eagle eye over the vast Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra
The Fed meeting this week could set the trend
Easing currency flow has opened up hedging opportunities in the continent
Cracking down on spurious seed sellers is fine, but more important is finding a way to weed out farmers’ ...
The company’s focus on renewable power and an asset-light model will help it in the long run
Reduced to single digits in Parliament, the country’s two main communist parties — CPI and CPI (M) — face an ...
It’s the 540th birth anniversary of Lisa del Giocondo, the Italian noblewoman whose portrait, Mona Lisa, was ...
“Have you wished our eldest for her birthday?” my sister, the one who lives in Hartford, asks. “Not yet!” I ...
Two centuries ago, in the Year Without a Summer, a brooding poet and his friends dreamed up the undead
IHCL is on a regeneration exercise. Will it regain its standing as the crown jewel in the Tata group ...
Who will roar at Cannes? As we near the Cannes Lions creativity festival dates (June 17 to 21), Leo Burnett ...
Emerging out of a cloud of distrust and scandals, influencer marketing is entering a golden age
How a timeless Indian Institution has evolved
Hopping on to a truck carrying consumer durables from Sriperumbudur to Bhiwandi, N Madhavan discovers how GST, ...
While there are glitches, the system has smoothened goods movement
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...