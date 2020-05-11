India ships second consignment of wheat to Afghanistan

India shipped the second consignment of wheat as part of its developmental assistance to Afghanistan from the Kandla International Container Terminal (KICT) in Deendayal Port Trust on May 9, according to an official statement.

The wheat consignment of 435 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) or 10,962 metric tonnes was carried on M V KASHAN which berthed at Kandla International Container Terminal (KICT) on May 8 and sailed out the next morning on May 9.

The shipment was part of the 75,000 metric tonnes of wheat consignment that India is supplying to Afghanistan through Chabahar port in Iran. The shippers of the consignment are Ministry of External Affairs and the consignee is Banayee Construction Company, Kabul, Afghanistan.

The first lot of 203 TEUs or 5,541.90 metric tonnes of wheat was shipped on April 13 on M V NEGAR from KICT, the official statement said.

KICT is run by the J M Baxi Group.