Indian millennials prefer solo trips: Scoot

60 per cent of its customers from India in 2019 were millennials, and solo trips – be it for leisure or work, were most popular among Millennials. Scoot, the low cost arm of Singapore Airlines(SIA) has found.

Melbourne and Sydney topped the chart in destination for these travellers.

The service provider’s findings further revealed that in 2018 70 per cent of Indian millennials chose to travel light, eschewing pre-purchase of checked baggage and using the airlines complimentary carry-on allowance of 10 kgs.

In 2019, five per cent more millennials chose to pre-select checked baggage at the time of booking their flights, perhaps reflecting the need to spend a little more for peace of mind during travel, the airline noted.

A majority of customers chose to book their tickets online either through online consolidators, Scoot website and the Scoot mobile app.

Scoot operates from seven cities – Amritsar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Tiruchirapalli, Trivandrum and Vishakapatnam in India.