Indian Railways, airlines start bookings from April 15 onward

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
After a clear indication from the Centre that there would be no extension of the 21-day lockdown, Indian Railways and private airlines have opened their ticket bookings from April 15 onward.
“Since there is a clear indication from the Centre that the lockdown will not be extended beyond April 14, bookings have begun,” Pradeep Sharma, PRO of Ahmedabad division of Western Railways told BusinessLine.
Travel operators have begun taking inquiries from their clients on resumption of rail and air travel.
Manish Sharma of Akshar Travels said they have been receiving inquiries, mostly from business travellers. “Our office is closed due to the lockdown. But we are getting travel booking inquiries, mostly from business and corporate groups and those having urgent travel requirements. It looks that leisure or social purpose travel will take some time to pick up,” said Sharma.
“Airlines have also started showing bookings open from April 15. Our clients are inquiring about booking availability. The Centre has clarified that the lockdown will not be extended beyond April 14. That has come as a big relief for our clients,” said another tour operator in Ahmedabad.
The online booking systems of private airlines SpiceJet, Indigo and GoAir are showing bookings open from April 15 onwards for domestic travel.
However, there is no official statement so far from the airlines on the issue.
