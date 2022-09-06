Indian Railways on fast track to achieve record production in 2022-23

Production units of Indian Railways are on fast track to achieve record production of rolling stock this fiscal, the Railway Ministry said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Railway Ministry said LHB coach production increased by 45 per cent and Loco production increased by 34 per cent in 2021-22. “This year, in 2022-23, still higher production targets have been given to production units. Despite some supply chain constraints, all are poised to achieve the same,” it said.

Production units of the Railways include Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Rae Bareli, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), Chittaranjan, Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW), Varanasi, Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW), Patiala, Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) at Bengaluru and Rail Wheel Plant at Bela.

Increasing requirements

The Ministry said the production units are supplying the ever increasing requirement of rolling stock for Indian Railways. “All the production units continue to get modernisation inputs in the form of latest M&P, sheds and facilities,” it said.

ICF, RCF & MCF are coach manufacturing units, which are making Vande Bharat, LHB, EMUs, MEMUs, Vistadome and other coaches. CLW, BLW and PLW are locomotives manufacturing units, which are manufacturing advanced electric locos - WAG9 and WAP7. Modern energy efficient 12000hp and 9000hp locomotives will also be made soon at these Production Units.

Further RWF and RWP are the wheels and wheel sets producing units, supplying all types of rolling stocks. Rail Wheel Plant Belapur and Rail Wheel Factory Yehlanka have collectively produced 92,118 wheels in this fiscal year till August, which is 6.5 times the wheels produced last year during the same period. Similarly, production of rail axle has increased by seven per cent during the same period.