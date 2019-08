IndiGo said on Sunday it is implementing a distance-wise cap on the fares for flights coming out of Srinagar airport till August 10.

The airline said the fare would be capped at ₹6,000 for travel on any day till August 10 for flights travelling up to a distance of 500 km from Srinagar airport. For flights between 501-750 km, the per-passenger fare on the flight would be capped at ₹7,500, IndiGo said.